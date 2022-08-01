WAYNE — A mother posted a video that she said shows a costumed Chuck E. Cheese character ignoring her 2-year-old daughter during a birthday party Saturday.

This comes two weeks after a video was posted of a costumed character named Rosita waving off two young Black girls at Sesame Place in Bucks County.

In the latest video, Chuck E. Cheese high-fives white children standing on a stage but doesn't respond to the toddler excitedly jumping up and down below.

"On July 30 at Chuck E Cheese in Wayne, NJ, my 2yo was racially discriminated against. As you can see, he gives all of the yt kids hi-5s & PURPOSELY ignored my black baby. When confronted, he ignored me as well. The manager, Angie Valasquez, made excuses for him," the girl's mother wrote in her tweet.

In subsequent tweets, Umm Safa said the manager told her that the individual in the costume didn't see her daughter. Her daughter also got a picture with Chuck E. Cheese.

Parent company CEC Entertainment on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Lawsuit against Sesame Place

Sesame Workship, which licenses Sesame Park, has issued several apologies to the mother of one of the children in the July 16 incident and reiterated that it will hold bias training for employees.

A Baltimore family is suing Sesame Place for $25 million over claims of racial discrimination, alleging multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event last month.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

