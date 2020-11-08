Christie on Trump: Provide proof of election fraud or just move on

Former Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that he hopes more Republicans move toward asking President Donald Trump for proof of voter fraud, or else "move on."

Appearing on ABC's "This Week," in his continued role as a political analyst for the network, Christie circled back to his comments in the days following "a very contentious election."

"That's why, to me, I think it was so important early on to say to the president: If your basis for not conceding is that there was voter fraud, then show us. Show us, because if you can't show us we can't do this. We can't back you blindly without evidence."

Christie said he's been friends with Trump for more than 20 years, "but friendship doesn’t mean that you’re blind."

The former governor continued, "Friendship means that you will listen to somebody, give them their opportunity and if they don’t come forward with the proof, then it’s time to move on.”

At least one Republican currently in office, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah, said Sunday that he has seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud across the nation.

"You're not going to change the nature of the President Trump in these last days, apparently, of his presidency. He is who he is — and he has a relatively relaxed relationship with the truth. So he's going to keep on fighting to the very end," Romney said on CNN.

"But I'm convinced that once all remedies have been exhausted, if those are exhausted in a way that's not favorable to him, he will accept the inevitable, but don't expect him to go quietly in the night, that's not how he operates."

Romney said Trump's claims could be "destructive to the cause of democracy" when there's "just no evidence of that at this stage."

He noted that the world continues to watch this election process and quoted a line from a smash hit Broadway musical, "You think of the line from Hamilton, 'History has its eyes on you.'"

Former President George W Bush released a written statement Sunday saying, "I just talked to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden. I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night. I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency."

"Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country," Bush also said. "We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future."

As of Sunday, President-elect Joe Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania was at 43,194 votes, as reported by The Washington Post, with about 95% of votes counted.

In Nevada, Biden had a lead of 34,283 votes as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Nevada secretary of state's office.

In Arizona, Biden's lead over Trump was at 20,102 votes, based on the latest results Maricopa County posted by Maricopa County.

In Georgia, Biden led Trump by roughly 10,200 votes, with few ballots left to be counted Sunday, ahead of an audit and likely recount, as reported by AJC.