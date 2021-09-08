Christie beach chair photo inspired a NJ beer

How did it take this long to happen?

After the state shutdown in 2017 public access to places like Island Beach State Park was cut off. But not for then Gov. Chris Christie. Because the governor’s office came with a beach house right there inside the park he had full beach privileges.

Which of course he used. And which, of, course, led to some of the greatest superimposing/photoshopping in history. Probably only Bernie Sanders sitting in his chair with mittens was a more photoshopped image.

Christie in the beach chair appeared everywhere; on the surface of the moon, inside the white Bronco with O.J., inside the movie “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”, even the Last Supper.

All this time later Icarus Brewing Co. introduced a new blonde ale whose can sported the famous Christie pic. The name of the beer?

Private Beach.

Before Labor Day the brewery did a campaign talking about how it can be hard to find beach access on a holiday weekend and that’s why they “canned up a brand new American blonde ale: Private Beach!”

If you wanted to try some though you’re already too late. Private Beach is already sold out.

Now can someone get on with making a new Manischewitz flavor with Bernie Sanders pic on the bottle?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

