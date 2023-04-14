Chris Christie makes fun of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago indictment speech

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie poked fun at the speech Donald Trump gave at Mar-a-Lago following the former president's arraignment.

The former president was indicted March 30 following a lengthy probe into allegations he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet about an alleged affair.

After the arraignment, Trump delivered a rambling speech at Mar-a-Lago, during which he called the case against him "fake" and said it should be "dropped immediately."

"That sounded to me like a guy that you’d encounter in a bar who you’d wind up sitting next to and he’s griping to you about his bad divorce," Christie joked on ABC's This Week Sunday (April 9), according to MSN.

As Trump supposedly gears up for another White House bid in 2024, Christie thinks he doesn't stand a chance against President Joe Biden.

"I think Donald Trump is the only Republican [Biden] can beat," Christie said.

"I don’t think he could beat any other republican that could get nominated. But the economy will still be the thing that determines this, and I think we have more bumps ahead," he added.

The 60-year-old politician, who is also contemplating a White House run, claims the Republican party needs to focus on the future if it wants to win.

"I don’t think most elections in my experience are won on the past. They are won or lost on the future. And that is going to be his problem when the primary comes because the smart primary candidate will be talking about the future and ignoring Donald Trump, except for when he pops up. And then like wacko ball, you hit him down," Christie shared.

Christie said he will make a decision regarding a potential presidential run in May.