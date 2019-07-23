Child molestation charges for NJ man who put on famed Christmas display

READINGTON — A man who puts on a large holiday lights festival called "Christmas City" has been charged with molesting three children.

Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said Darren Pieper, 44, of Readington, committed the sexual assaults on various occasions between 2011 and 2015 in both Readington and Raritan townships.

He was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a minor and three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct.

Pieper was arrested by Readington police on June 21 on charges of possession of child pornography after police said they found storage devices containing the files. Police said their investigation of Piper began in May when a runaway teen from Virginia was found in a van parked on his property.

Pieper and his wife, Tracy, were arrested on charges of custodial interference, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law, fourth-degree hindering his own apprehension, and a disorderly persons charge of providing alcohol to minors.

Pieper put up the Christmas City display at his Flemington home, which featured 100,000 lights on 67 Christmas trees, according to a 2012 NJ.com story. He accepted donations for the Children's Miracle Network.

Tracy Pieper was arrested and charged with fourth-degree obstruction the administration of law, and hindering her own apprehension.

According to a 2014 post on the website MommyPoppins.com, Darren Pieper was manager of Jungle Gym in Flemington.

