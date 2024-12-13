Cherry Hill police chief retires after decades of outstanding service
For the past 10 years, we've been talking about the hero officers who are part of the more than 30,000 officers in New Jersey.
One of the important aspects of a strong police force is the local leadership that implements public safety tactics to empower officers to carry out their duties.
The responsible local leaders are the hundreds of Chiefs of police and public safety directors we have across the state. One of the best towns in Jersey, and not just because I grew up there (but sort of) is Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Cherry Hill has been voted one of the best places to live, work and raise kids in the Garden State in part because of their effective, interactive and strong police force. The leader of that force is Chief Robert Kempf.
Chief Kempf announced that he will be retiring at the end of this year. He's been an exemplary law enforcement officer over the course of a stellar 26-year career. Graduating from Cherry Hill High School West (I was an East guy!) he became a cop in 1998. While serving the community he continued his education ultimately earning a law degree and graduating from the FBI National Acadamy.
He's faithfully served the department for nearly three decades and has led the 90-plus member department since 2022.
Join me in congratulating Chief Robert Kempf for is outstanding service!
