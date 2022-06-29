Chelsea Handler shames high school in NJ for views on abortion (Opinion)
New Jersey native and comedian Chelsea Handler is not happy with her former high school and I don’t blame her.
Handler has been filling in for Jimmy Kimmel while he’s away from his late night show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" On Tuesday night’s show, she took issue with her former stomping grounds, Livingston High School.
“I recently found out my high school in New Jersey, Livingston High School, is refusing to induct me in their Hall of Fame."
Why would that be? She goes on to clarify.
"Jason Alexander and Chris Christie made it but not me. Apparently the school is upset about how much I talk about my abortions.”
This is without a doubt messed up. I have nothing against Jason Alexander, but I see why his inclusion over her would give her pause. Aren't they both Garden State staples?
Then there's Christie.
Former Gov. Christie can close down the beach only to enjoy it himself, raise our gas tax, and support a disgraced and twice-impeached president, but he gets praise before Handler?
Something has to be done to correct this. Livingston High School should do better.
“So I’ve decided to start a grass roots campaign. You should donate to planned parenthood, and then march and then vote.”
After that, Handler says, you should tweet at her alma mater with the hashtag #Hall4Handler.
As she says, "Livingston High, the hall is in your court!"
You can watch the whole clip below:
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
