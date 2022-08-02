Check your fridge: FDA announces protein shake recall

More than 50 protein and nutritional shakes and drinks have been recalled due to the potential for microbial contamination, including for the organism cronobacter sakazakii, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products’ manufacturer, Lyons Magnus, said the list of 53 recalled products does not include ones intended for infants, under the age of 1.

But they do include drinks sold under several brand names including Glucerna, Premier Protein, Oatly, Aloha, Imperial and Kate Farms.

A full list of the recalled shakes and drinks, their descriptions, UPCs, and best-by-dates can be found here.

Common symptoms of cronobacter sakazakii could include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.

The FDA reported the preliminary root cause analysis showed that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported.

Anyone who has a recalled product at home should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

