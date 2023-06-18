As the weather gets warmer, I am always craving to go down to the shore. On the way, I am always hankering for a bagel and coffee.

One of my favorites is Bella’s Bagels in Seaside Park.

Their cute little shop consists of plenty of amazing, fresh bagels that can fit anyone’s favorite bagel. From the blueberry to everything, you can’t go wrong. The bagels are always fresh and doughy. I personally love a bagel that is doughy and thick, instead of thin and flat.

Their bacon egg and cheese is to die for. Couple that with the fact that you can eat it on the beach and it's a win-win. It can be tough not to get sand in your food sometimes on the beach so make sure you've got it all secured before you chow down.

Besides the bagels, you can get some amazing coffee. The iced coffee with caramel is my go-to order from them. Always a great wake-me-up with the bagel before a long beach day.

It's perfect when you have the bagels and the coffee in the same place. It's like knocking out two birds with one stone. You don't need to make two trips! Just in and out and your back on the beach.

They also happen to have my favorite tea of all time which is Joe Tea. Not every place has it but man, if you've had Joe Tea you know how good it is!

In the little shop, you can find different hoodies and t-shirts that display the store’s logo. Check it out next time you're in Seaside!

