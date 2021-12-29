We’ve all heard about how overheated the New Jersey real estate market has been this year, so here’s a rarity: a house whose list price has actually been reduced.

OK, “reduced” is relative as the mansion still carries a hefty price tag of $24.9 million, marked down from $27.5. Must be a motivated seller.

All right, so what do you get for that kind of money? From the Zillow listing:

"A French-inspired mansion custom-built by an internationally renowned developer. Enter through two extravagant cast-iron gates and down an extended tree-lined driveway to a detailed entryway with robust columns and old-world grandeur. The estate boasts 9 bedrooms, 10 full baths, and 2 half baths."

But, wait, there’s more! A gourmet kitchen, dinette, and great room on the first floor, and on the second floor: an impressive primary bedroom awaits with two offices, a massive walk-in closet, primary bath, study, and private gallery.

The lower level has a top-of-the-line gym, wine cellar, home theater, and wet bar.

Take a look inside and out and decide if you want to make a bid.

It’s in Colts Neck and covers a total of 127 acres.

You don’t really have to worry about nosy neighbors.

A beautiful tree-lined entrance.

There’s a saltwater pool in the back.

That’s a magnificent entranceway.

The first-floor great room.

The formal dining room.

The dinette.

The chef’s kitchen.

The second-floor sitting room.

The main bathroom with spa shower and jacuzzi.

The spacious master bedroom.

That’s quite a home office.

A gym with exercise equipment

The pro-quality gym on the lower level.

There are 14 acres of pasture.

Of course, it has a barn for your horses.

Your estimated property taxes are over $40,000 a year. With 20% down, your monthly payment would be $130.679. Go for it.

