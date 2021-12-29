Check out this amazing Colts Neck, NJ mansion for sale
We’ve all heard about how overheated the New Jersey real estate market has been this year, so here’s a rarity: a house whose list price has actually been reduced.
OK, “reduced” is relative as the mansion still carries a hefty price tag of $24.9 million, marked down from $27.5. Must be a motivated seller.
All right, so what do you get for that kind of money? From the Zillow listing:
"A French-inspired mansion custom-built by an internationally renowned developer. Enter through two extravagant cast-iron gates and down an extended tree-lined driveway to a detailed entryway with robust columns and old-world grandeur. The estate boasts 9 bedrooms, 10 full baths, and 2 half baths."
But, wait, there’s more! A gourmet kitchen, dinette, and great room on the first floor, and on the second floor: an impressive primary bedroom awaits with two offices, a massive walk-in closet, primary bath, study, and private gallery.
The lower level has a top-of-the-line gym, wine cellar, home theater, and wet bar.
Take a look inside and out and decide if you want to make a bid.
It’s in Colts Neck and covers a total of 127 acres.
You don’t really have to worry about nosy neighbors.
A beautiful tree-lined entrance.
There’s a saltwater pool in the back.
That’s a magnificent entranceway.
The first-floor great room.
The formal dining room.
The dinette.
The chef’s kitchen.
The second-floor sitting room.
The main bathroom with spa shower and jacuzzi.
The spacious master bedroom.
That’s quite a home office.
A gym with exercise equipment
The pro-quality gym on the lower level.
There are 14 acres of pasture.
Of course, it has a barn for your horses.
Your estimated property taxes are over $40,000 a year. With 20% down, your monthly payment would be $130.679. Go for it.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
