When I asked about the best things to see during the holidays in New Jersey, the most popular ideas revolved around Christmas in Cape May. Whatever holiday you celebrate this time of year, you've got to find a way to do it at some point in Cape May. You'll be so glad you did.

Doreen Talley is the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May who tells me through email:

"Cape May has been named one of the top 10 Most Magical Christmas Towns in the US" ( msn.com )

"It has been said by our visitors that during the holiday's Cape May can resemble a Dickens style Victorian Village all dressed in holiday lights".

"One of my favorite things to do each year is taking a different trolley tour they are hosted by the non-profit Cape May MAC ( check the website capemaymac.org ) this year I will be going on the “Ghost of Christmas Past” and hearing tales of Christmas from the perspective of a Ghost."

"Cape May has 2 theaters both Cape May Stage and East Lynne Theater will be running Christmas shows."

"For any foodie Cape May is a treasure trove of dining, from finger food to 5 stars you can find it here, looking for a night out with holiday cheer you’ve come to the right place."

"For me, Christmas in Cape May is all about community we still have that small-town feel and I love sitting on one of the benches along the Washington Street Mall and watching our visitors enjoy what we offer during the holidays"

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.