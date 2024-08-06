Three men from the Dominican Republic have been extradited to the U.S. and made a court appearance in Newark to face charges related to an alleged scam that defrauded elderly Americans out of millions of dollars.

The individuals are among 11 Dominican Nationals charged in a 19-count indictment out of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Juan Rafael Parra Arias, Miguel Angel Vasquez, and Jose Ismael Dilone Rodriguez will remain bailed pending trial. According to officials, the three defendants and conspirators engaged in a long-running "family in need of bail" scam that targeted hundreds of seniors across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.

According to the indictment, Parra Arias led a network of call centers in the Dominican Republican, while Vasquez and Dilone Rodriguez worked in the centers.

Members of the alleged scam operation called elderly victims and impersonated the victims' family members, according to officials. The call centers would make the calls appear as if they were coming from inside the U.S., and typically the victim was told that their had family member had been arrested in connection with a vehicle accident and needed help.

Once it appeared that the victims believed what they were hearing, other individuals on the other end of the line would act as attorneys or cops and work to convince the victims to hand over thousands of dollars to help their loved ones.

According to officials, the cash was typically retrieved by couriers or mailed by the victims. Parra Arias, Vasquez, and Dilone Rodriguez had a part in recruiting and dispatching couriers, officials said.

Charges against the trio include mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

“As alleged, these three defendants played a role in a scheme that relied on the love and devotion of elderly victims in order to cheat them out of millions of dollars,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, District of New Jersey. “My office is committed to protecting the rights of all victims, and we will relentlessly prosecute those who allegedly target vulnerable seniors to steal their hard-earned savings.”

The extradition of the three defendants follows that of two alleged co-conspirators, who appeared in Newark federal court on July 22.

If you've experienced financial fraud, or know someone who has, the National Elder Fraud Hotline can be reached at 1-833-FRAUD-11.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

