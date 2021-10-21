Celebrity sighting! NJ native Kal Penn visits his Freehold Regional alma maters

Kal Penn, an actor and former staff member of the White House originally from Montclair, NJ, visited his Freehold Regional High School District alma maters on Wednesday.

Freehold Regional High School District via Facebook

Said the district in a post on their Facebook page:

This morning, actor Kal Penn returned to the Freehold Regional High School District! He is a graduate of Freehold Township High School and the Fine and Performing Arts Magnet Program at Howell High School. With a new book set to release in November, Kal returned to our schools to film an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, set to air on Oct. 31st. Kal was able to tour his former classrooms and chat with his drama teacher at Howell, Stephen Kazakoff.

The actor is best known for his roles in "Harold and Kumar go to White Castle," "House," "Designated Survivor," and "How I Met Your Mother." He also worked in the Obama Administration as principal associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Penn attended Howell High School as a student of the Fine and Performing Arts Academy for his freshman year before finishing out his sophomore, junior and senior years at Freehold Township High School.

Penn was active in both the theater productions as well as the speech and debate teams during his time at Freehold Township High School. During his visit on Wednesday, he met with some current theater students.

His memoir "You Can't Be Serious" will be released in November.

