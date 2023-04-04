Late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie's cause of death has now been revealed, according to a report. Last year, the Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and co-vocalist died at the age of 79.

But McVie's cause of death wasn't made public immediately after her death on Nov. 30, 2022. Her family said she had a short illness. In a statement, Fleetwood Mac called her the "best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."

Christine McVie Cause of Death

McVie died of a stroke, according to a death certificate obtained by The Blast and reported by People. It was an ischemic stroke, when a vessel supplying blood to the brain is obstructed. (American Stroke Association)

Cancer was listed as a secondary cause, with a "metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin" reportedly having been identified.

McVie Remembered

McVie (née Perfect) was married to Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie until 1976. Christine rejoined Fleetwood Mac in 2014 after leaving in 1998. She then remained a member until her death.

Guitarist-vocalist Lindsey Buckingham, with whom Christine collaborated on 2017's Buckingham McVie, last parted ways with Fleetwood Mac in 2018. In a remembrance, Buckingham said her death was "profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister."

He added, "We helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy."

Fleetwood Mac bandleader Mick Fleetwood recently addressed the group's future. Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks is touring again in 2023.

