Red flags have been flying at Jersey Shore beaches as the risk of rip currents has been high for much of the week.

The warning will limit swimming at some ocean beaches as waves reach 4-6 feet. Already this year, two swimmers have lost their lives after getting caught in rip currents.

Earlier in June, an FDNY firefighter fell victim to a rip current at Avon-by-the-Sea. He drowned trying to save his daughter from the same rip current. In May, a 15-year-old boy drowned off Sandy Hook.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, rip currents are responsible for more than 80% of lifeguard rescues.

The tricky part about rip currents however, is some may show warning signs while others may not. A few of the warning signs, according to NOAA, include:

a break in the incoming wave pattern

a difference in water color

churning, choppy water

a line of foam, seaweed, or debris moving steadily seaward

Sign advising how to escape from rip currents Sign advising how to escape from rip currents (National Weather Service)

Being educated on the actions to take if ever faced with a rip current is a very important tool to have under your belt.

Here are some steps that you or someone you know should take if you were to ever been met face-to-face with a rip current.