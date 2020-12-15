CAUGHT: Immigrant detainee escaped NJ jail during trash duties, ICE says

NEWARK — An immigration detainee who escaped from the Essex County jail while taking out the trash has been caught after more than a week of being on the run.

Luis Cordon-Guzman, 31, who federal officials say is in the country illegally, escaped from the facility on Dec. 4.

Immigration officials said Cordon-Guzman made a break for it while he and other ICE detainees had been tasked with taking out the trash near a loading dock.

Cordon-Guzman climbed up a perimeter wall but by the time a jail guard noticed him and gave chase, it was too late, officials said.

County jail officials have not explained how Cordon-Guzman escaped but New Jersey 101.5 was able to get some of the details from the criminal complaint filed against Cordon-Guzman in U.S. District Court.

Cordon-Guzman had previously been deported to his native Guatemala after being arrested in Texas in April 2019.

Sometime after his deportation, Cordon-Guzman returned to the United States and wound up in Trenton, where he was arrested by police in March on charges of burglary and simple assault.

While Cordon-Guzman was being held at the Mercer County jail on the state charges, ICE filed a detainer request. A day after his arrest, he was transferred to the Essex County facility as an ICE detainee, the complaint says.

According to ICE, an immigration court in July found that Cordon-Guzman had established a reasonable fear of persecution if he were to return to Guatemala, a decision that federal Homeland Security continues to appeal.

ICE officials on Oct. 2 filed what is known as a decision to continue detention, which Cordon-Guzman was subject to on the day he escaped.

ICE officials have not explained how or where Cordon-Guzman was found after his escape.

“As a result of the investigatory efforts of the dedicated men and women of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark Field Office, this criminal alien is back behind bars," Newark ICE-ERO Field Officer Director John Tsoukaris said in a written statement.

Tsoukaris said Cordon-Guzman was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service for an initial appearance before the U.S. magistrate on the pending federal criminal charges related to the escape.

