Carrie Underwood to headline Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Music Fest

This summer's Barefoot Country Fest in Wildwood is going to be a "don't miss" event.

Carrie Underwood has been announced as one of the main headliners for the three-day concert event taking place on the Wildwood Beach on June 19 to 21.

More headliners and artists will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Wildwood Beach is the same beach that saw Kenny Chesney play back in 2012 and Tim McGraw in 2016. Producers are promising more that 30 acts on the sand.

Tickets for the concert event go on sale this Friday at 8 a.m..

Visit the concert website for more info about Barefooot Country Fest