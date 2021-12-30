Carbon monoxide likely killed 2 men found inside NJ camper

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two men found dead in a camper on Tuesday appear to have been using a gas-powered generator, according to police.

Egg Harbor Township police said Demetrio Serrano-Cruz, 59, and Rafael Morales, 69, likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning when they were found in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township. Both men were residents of the township.

Temperatures were in the 20s early Tuesday morning.

The relationship between the men and who located their bodies was not disclosed by police.

Anyone with information about the men's deaths is asked to contact the Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

Where NJ's 'red wave' of the 2021 election was reddest In 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy won the election by 14.1 percentage points, a margin exceeding 303,000. His re-election was much closer, an 84,000-vote, 3.2-point victory. He and others talked about a ‘red wave’ of Republican voters in the electorate, and certified results show which counties turned red most.