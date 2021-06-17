CAPE MAY — A 43-year-old city councilman who has been mired in legal and criminal disputes with former lovers has now been accused of stalking and cyber harassing his ex-girlfriend.

Christopher Bezaire, of Cape May, was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation that began last month, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

Bezaire is both a Cape May City councilman, an unaffiliated voter who ran in a nonpartisan race, and a real estate agent.

He was charged with third-degree invasion of privacy, and fourth-degree counts of cyber harassment, stalking and contempt of court.

Bezaire's rocky love life made headlines last year when campaign literature accused him of beating a girlfriend in 2015, the year he was charged but not convicted of a domestic violence offense, the Cape May Herald reported.

Bezaire filed a lawsuit to ask a Superior Court judge to prevent three ex-girlfriends and of their friends from posting attacks about him online.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Middle Township Police have assisted the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office with the active investigation.

