Want to work with marijuana? There’s a job fair for that in NJ

🔴 A cannabis job fair is coming to Union County next month

🔴 Attendees will learn about the many positions available in the industry

🔴 The cannabis job industry continues to grow in NJ

ELIZABETH — A different kind of job fair is coming to Union County next month.

The 2023 Cannabis Job Fair will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Union College of Union County in Elizabeth starting at 10 a.m.

The job fair is a collaboration with the Union County Board of County Commissioners, the Elizabeth Development Company, and Union College of Union County.

“The cannabis industry is growing at a rapid rate here in New Jersey,” said Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados, who also serves as Liaison to the Workforce Development Board.

There are over 30 dispensaries in New Jersey, which allows easy access to medical marijuana for patients, as well as adult-use cannabis. Some are in Union County.

“There are many employment opportunities residents might not know about, so this fair is a vital way to spread knowledge to our citizens of Union County” Granados added.

Union College of Union County Union College of Union County loading...

The Cannabis Job Fair will be held in the Union College of Union County Kellogg Building, Room 519, located at 40 West Grand Street in Elizabeth.

Attendees will learn about the plethora of employment positions available within the cannabis industry, including cannabis extraction technician, manufacturing technician, budtender, receptionist, security, and sales.

Marijuana was made legal for recreational adult use in New Jersey on April 21, 2022. Today, the state is home to over 30 recreational cannabis dispensaries and 13 that sell only medical marijuana.

Recreational marijuana has generated close to $306 million in sales, and $18.8 million in sales tax revenue in the first two financial quarters of 2023.

Cannabis job opportunities have been growing over the past five years as well, with over 428,000 jobs available in the industry in 2022.

Admission is free but pre-registration is required here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom