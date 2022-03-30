Can you solve this deadly NJ road rage mystery?

Louis E. Ciccanti Jr.’s life ended suddenly around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. He and another driver were sharing a stretch of I-76 that runs through Camden when they got into some sort of road rage scrape.

It ended with Ciccanti fatally shot and his car plowing into several sand-filled barrels.

Ciccanti was only 48 years old and worked for almost a decade as an electrician for SEPTA. He left behind a daughter. Police have yet to solve the case and hope they’re about to get a big break.

Authorities have just released surveillance footage from the Walt Whitman Bridge from before the shooting. Police are hoping it jogs some memories and leads to someone recognizing something or remembering something about the deadly encounter.

Police ask you to call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office you know anything. 856-783-4900. You may also email them at CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org. Even the slightest thing you might think had no bearing could lead to a crack in this road rage homicide.k

There has been a lot of road rage ending in gunfire of late. Earlier in March, a 22-year-old man was arrested for shooting another driver in Paterson.

Then there was an incident in Monmouth County in January that police say began with a driver accidentally cutting off another and ended in a shooting.

On March 2, police say a road rage shooting occurred in broad daylight on I-80

You just cannot know what someone might have in their car with them. And no matter who was right most road rage cases have both drivers believing they were in some way wronged. Instead of reacting it’s smarter to play defense. Treat driving not like the object of the game is to get there first. Treat it like a game where the object is to survive.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

