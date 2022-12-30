This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

By the time the 2022-23 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs roll around on May 2, 2023, it will have been 20 years since the New Jersey Devils last lifted the trophy.

In fact, since the Devils won Game 7 of the 2002-03 finals against the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim with a 3-0 shutout, no local team (Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Devils) has won the cup. In fact, the Flyers (2010), Devils (2012), and Rangers (2014) have each only been to the finals once in the last two decades.

Could that finally change in the new year?

The Devils got out to a red-hot start to the new season, but have since cooled off somewhat: through December 18, New Jersey was still 21-8-2, and leading the way in the Metropolitan Division.

It was very interesting early on, as sports books and bettors still were trying to figure out if New Jersey was for real. When the Devils won 13 games in a row, their odds started to slowly creep up the futures table, and they are currently sitting with the fifth best odds to win the 2023 Stanley Cup at +1200 (even with the Toronto Maple Leafs).

But the Eastern Conference looks to be filled with quality teams, starting with the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes, who are the two teams with better odds than the Devils right now to win the Stanley Cup and the Eastern Conference.

The Western Conference might be tougher. The defending champion Colorado Avalanche have sputtered into life, after a Stanley Cup hangover slowed their start to the new campaign. Vegas is back to its best after missing the playoffs in 21-22, and there are other teams that look solid.

The Devils would only have to beat one team from the Western Conference, though, to win the title.

So, can New Jersey do it, or will one of the other Metropolitan teams (sorry Flyers’ fans, it is not going to be you) have a better shot?

Might it be smarter for bettors to back the Devils to win the Metropolitan Division? You can get New Jersey at +160 right now to do just that, with Carolina the only team that has odds comparable. If you want to take a shot on the Devils to win the Eastern Conference, you can get odds of +650.

Can this team, with so little playoff experience, pick up any kind of silverware in 2023?

It might be a little early to tell. If you believe the Devils will continue heating up the ice for the next five months, it might be worth a shot. However, you will probably get better odds down the road as New Jersey comes back down to Earth after that start.

Top 15 Odds to Win Stanley Cup 2023

(Odds via New Jersey sports books and new online casino sites in 2023)

Team Stanley Cup Odds Colorado Avalanche +500 Boston Bruins +600 Vegas Golden Knights +900 Carolina Hurricanes +1100 New Jersey Devils +1200 Toronto Maple Leafs +1200 Tampa Bay Lightning +1400 Calgary Flames +1500 Florida Panthers +1600 Dallas Stars +1800 Edmonton Oilers +2000 New York Rangers +2200 Pittsburgh Penguins +2200 Minnesota Wild +2700 New York Islanders +3000

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.