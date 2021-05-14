Biggest mountain water tubing adventure is a car trip from NJ

You’ve probably been snow tubing at Camelback Mountain at least once. They are the largest snow tubing destination it is not only the biggest in Pennsylvania, it’s the biggest in the entire country! Now, you get to do it all year long!

Ahhh the Poconos…relaxing at its finest. OK get that R&R out of the way because it’s time to have some fun! Camelback Mountain Resort is launching Sun Tubing on June 12. How does it work?

The Sunbowl Tubing experience will work much like the winter one, where you’ll ride on the magic carpet lift up the mountain (makes me feel like a Disney Princess), once at the top then you’ll hop in a tube and sail lightning fast down the mountain in the tubing lanes. The main difference…no snow…you’ll be riding the water down to the bottom.

They also have the brand new Adventure Zone, which is inside Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark. The zone has a climbing wall and a Euro Bungee experience, where you can flip, jump and your kids can get all their energy out.

If you want to go off-roading the new Ultimate Terrain Vehicle guided tours will take you on a trail through the Pocono Mountains on a terrain vehicle for two or four passengers.

While the kids are going nuts with all that climbing, bouncing and exploring mom and dad can hit up a cabana at Camelbeach to chill or enjoy the indoor Aquatopia which is an adults-only Oasis swim up bar, or the indoor-outdoor Mystic Springs lagoon. Now we’re talkin’.

At night, you can reserve your own private fire pit with a s’mores kit included! The have thought of everything! You had me at water tubing.

