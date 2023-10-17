NJ man charged in stabbing after ‘making multiple females uncomfortable’

🔴 A Camden man was charged with stabbing a man at a party

🔴 Police said the suspect had been asked to leave

🔴 The suspect is in the Salem County Jail

GLASSBORO — A South Jersey man was arrested and charged with stabbing a man at a party early Sunday morning in Gloucester County.

Glassboro police responded to an aggravated assault call just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 15. When officers arrived at the house on Whitney Avenue, the suspect, 30-year-old Jahee Nixon of Camden was immediately arrested.

Nixon had been asked to leave the party for “making multiple females feel uncomfortable,” according to the police department’s Facebook page.

But Nixon refused to leave and a fight broke out which resulted in him stabbing a fellow partygoer in the arm and chest.

The victim was taken to Cooper Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Nixon was taken to Inspira Hospital for minor injuries. He was then processed, charged with second-degree aggravated assault, and third and fourth-degree weapons possession offenses, and is now lodged at the Salem County Jail.

