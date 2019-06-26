“Calling All Divas” July 11 for “The Time Of Your Life”

What do you get when you mix a Broadway rocker, a country girl, a gospel singer, and a young subway singer? Throw in an Academy Award winning songwriter, a famous soap opera actor and an executive producer who has worked with Sir Paul McCartney and you get “Calling All Divas!"

CALLING ALL DIVAS, created by Academy Award winning songwriter Franke Previte and Lisa Sherman, stars four very different and remarkable women, years apart in ages and backgrounds, but whose talents have no division.

The “Un4gettable” Divas are led by Broadway performer and Radio City Rockette Lisa Sherman, Philadelphia R&B vocalist Carol Riddick (Jill Scott, Will Downing), Nashville siren Trenna Barnes (Cowboy Crush, Ring of Fire) and introducing from NBC’s The Voice, Alessandra Guercio as the blossoming subway singer.

The show also features Frank Dicopoulos, another Jersey Shore guy best known for his 22 years on the CBS soap opera Guiding Light (Frank Achilles Cooper Jr.), as the club owner.

Together, the four women reveal “there’s a star in all of us,” as they bring audiences to their feet through an inspiring journey of musical empowerment jam-packed with timeless hits of the past five decades, from Etta James to Kelly Clarkson. Proving that everyone is a diva, and every woman is special inside, CALLING ALL DIVAS transports audiences on a magical musical journey as these women compete to become the world’s next female singing superstar in a last-ditch effort devised by a hopeful hit songwriter, desperate to save a legendary nightclub.

The affirmation is delivered through the journey of Frankie, the struggling songwriter, as he scours the city to find that next “Un4gettable” female voice. Along the way, he astonishingly finds far more than he could have ever imagined. True to the show’s musical design, the journey of Frankie is in many ways the journey of its creator – the “real” Franke Previte – from aspiring New Jersey songwriter to Academy Award and Golden Globe winner for “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” a song that some 30 years on, remains one of the most frequently played in the world.

CALLING ALL DIVAS comes to the Jersey Shore for one night only, Thursday, July 11 at Monmouth University Center for the Arts, 400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764. Show time is 8 p.m. Tickets $38 & $48 ($78 VIP) and on sale NOW! Complete info at www.monmouth.edu

