Buy this historic Middletown Church and turn it into a home

Holy upcycling! If you’re a fan of historic, landmark properties, this gorgeous, one of a kind church is for you. And it’s for sale. It’s a two-story, cross-gable Gothic Revival church which dates back to the 1850s. The Navesink United Methodists church is listed with the Middletown Landmarks Commission and is on the list of Monmouth County Historic Sites. You can buy it and turn it into the most unique Home you’ve ever seen located at 112 Navesink road in Middletown. According to CBSLocal it has magnificent oak woodwork throughout, and just the sanctuary is 3300 sq feet! Imagine the light streaming through the stained glass windows in this 165 year old structure!

The CBS article goes on to say that because of the landmark status of the church, the new owner can change everything except for the exterior and the stained glass windows. Who would want to change those, anyway?? As the realtors like to say, the possibilities are endless! In this neighborhood, the 650k asking price is a bargain, especially with a property that’s over half an acre and that has potential galore. If you’re interested, you better act quickly! At least five families are interested in turning it into their new home.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​