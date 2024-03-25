Burlington stores plan on opening three new locations in New Jersey soon.

According to Finance Buzz, a new Burlington is opening in Hamilton in April, one in Clifton and one in Newark in May.

These openings are part of a 74-store rollout over the next few months for Burlington.

Gritty Compton Works To Escape Cycle Of Violence Getty Images loading...

Burlington Stores, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, is a renowned American off-price department store retailer. With a rich history dating back to 1972, Burlington has grown from a single store selling coats in Burlington, New Jersey, to a nationwide retail powerhouse with over 740 stores across the United States, including 37 in New Jersey alone.

Burlington’s expansive inventory includes women’s and men’s apparel, children’s clothing, footwear, accessories, home goods, pet supplies, and even baby furniture. This diverse product range ensures that shoppers can find items for every aspect of their lives, from professional attire to casual weekend wear, and from home décor to essential baby gear.

For Nervous Consumers, Layaway Becomes A Popular Option Getty Images loading...

At the heart of Burlington’s success is its commitment to offering customers high-quality merchandise at significantly discounted prices. Unlike traditional retailers, Burlington embraces a “treasure hunt” shopping experience, where consumers can find a wide variety of designer and name-brand merchandise at up to 60-70% off other retailers’ prices.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy last year, liquidating its assets and selling off its store locations throughout the country. So far, Burlington has taken over more than 40 locations that used to belong to Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath And Beyond Issues Bankruptcy Warning Getty Images loading...

Burlington has moved into spaces that used to be Circuit City, Toys “R” Us, or Sports Authority locations.

Michael O’Sullivan, the CEO of Burlington, said some of the company’s best locations used to be Sears or Kmart stores.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment in 2024. Here's what it looked like on that day. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.