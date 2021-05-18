2nd wildfire in NJ this week: Burlington, Atlantic forests burning

A wildfire found Monday night in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Vincentown in Burlington County is the second in the state since Sunday.

A state Forest Fire Service spokeswoman told New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday morning that the agency is "assessing the situation" and did not yet have specifics about the fire.

A Nixle alert from Pemberton Township reported a fire along 4 Mile Road between Turkey Buzzard Bridge Road and Upper Mill Road on the western edge of the state forest. No structures were threatened, according to the alert.

The earlier fire in the Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor is 75% contained and has not spread beyond the 617 acres burned since Sunday afternoon, according to the state Forest Fire Service.

Firefighters spent Monday reinforcing containment boundaries around the fire, assisted by helicopters. No structures are threatened by the fire. The fire is expected to smolder for several days, creating a smoky haze.

"Dry brush and low humidity are a wildfire's best friends. Luckily, winds are light, reducing the fire's spread somewhat," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said. "Until we get substantial rain, the fire danger will remain elevated. And that won't happen until this weekend, at the earliest."

Wildfire in the Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor 5/16/21 A fire in the Bass River State Forest burned through woods along Route 9 in both Ocean and Burlington Counties.