Get ready to sink your teeth into a mouth-watering burger!

Burger 25 of Toms River, best known for its burgers and milkshakes, is opening a second location on Long Beach Island on Thursday, June 8.

What is Burger 25?

The Vetter family opened Burger 25 in Toms River about 10 years ago, offering fresh food that has been a go-to place for family and friends.

From their #1 Classic Cheeseburger to a fan favorite #22 Reef and Beef, there is something for everyone at Burger 25.

Wrap your lips around #10 The French Onion Soup Burger. This is an Angus Burger with sauteed French onions, house made croutons, sizzling Swiss and Provolone cheese, garlic onion aioli spread on a fresh baked onion bun.

There are not only 25 burger offerings. They have chicken wings (boneless and bone-in), hand-spun shakes, hot dogs, salad and bowl options, and seasonal boardwalk fries which can be paired with Burger 25’s famous homemade garlic ranch dipping sauce. Also try Philly, Jersey, Disco, Monster, or Nashville Hot Fries as options.

Why LBI?

“We love the beach town, with the different mom-and-pop shops and people walking around. It’s a place to escape to, a different vibe,” said owner Steve Vetter.

For months, residents and visitors on the island have been stopping by with excitement, anticipating the opening.

“Every day we have about a dozen people come to the doors to see if we are open yet,” said owner Denise Vetter.

The Burger 25 LBI location is prime for visitors entering the island. It has a walk-up shake window and plenty of parking, which Jersey Shore residents and visitors alike know, is rare for beach communities.

The new Burger 25 will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week in the summer months with the possibility of late-night hours. They plan to be open year-round.

Later this month, the Vetter’s plan to host a grand opening celebration.

What is the Burger of the Month?

Burger 25 is well known for partnering with local businesses and their LBI location will be no different.

The June Burger of the Month features an Angus beef burger, with bacon, egg, and cheese, on an Ob-Co’s glazed donut.

In their Ship Bottom location, they are going to be doing the same burger and collaborating with Ferrara’s Island Bakery.

