Buckle up! They say this is the most dangerous road in NJ

Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey.

Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.

That's less than our neighbors in Pennsylvania and New York and about the same as people in Delaware.

Oddly enough, those living in Wyoming seem to be living in their cars as each person in that state drives over 24,000 miles per year.

So with millions of New Jerseyans driving on New Jersey roads and highways every day, what is the most dangerous road here?

For that answer, we turn to thisvsthat.org, which determined the most awful highway in each state.

Before we tackle the biggest transportation nightmare in New Jersey, let's first look at our neighbors for comparison.

Pennsylvania

The most dangerous road in Pennsylvania (which also happens to cut across New Jersey) is Interstate 80.

I-80 crosses the northern part of the Keystone State. If you have ever driven on it, you know there are lots of areas where it's easy to zone out.

Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania - Photo: Google Maps Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania - Photo: Google Maps loading...

From 2008 to 2017, 106 crashes and 115 fatalities make this the most dangerous road in the state.

Delaware

Down in Delaware, drivers need to be very careful on unlucky U.S. 13.

US 13 in Delaware - Photo: Google Maps US 13 in Delaware - Photo: Google Maps loading...

US Route 13 in Delaware has seen 103 crashes in a span of ten years. Out of all crashes in that time, there were 112 deaths.

New York

333-mile-long Interstate 87 in New York is the most dangerous road in that state.

Interstate 87 in Bronx NY - Photo: Google Mapsq Interstate 87 in Bronx NY - Photo: Google Maps loading...

On I-87, there are about 19 fatalities each year. There have been 156 crashes and 188 fatalities over a 10-year span.

New Jersey

As for New Jersey, the most dangerous road here is not the Turnpike, Parkway, Interstate 78, or even 287.

It's Route 130.

US 130 in New Jersey - Photo: Google Maps US 130 in New Jersey - Photo: Google Maps loading...

At about 84 miles long, Route 130 runs from the Delaware Memorial Bridge in Salem County up to North Brunswick Township in Middlesex County.

Each year, 11 people are killed along this highway. Fatalities and the number of crashes are about the same at 112 and 111, respectively.

