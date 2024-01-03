Buckle in, buyers! Here’s where homes are selling fastest in NJ

Whether a buyer’s market or a seller’s market, conventionally things slow down a bit nearing the holidays. Even those desperately house hunting often want to back off and get some enjoyment in before resuming.

This year in New Jersey is no different. For the most part that is. Almost every county took more days on the market to sell in November than in the previous month of October according to realtor.com.

But one county and only one county in all of New Jersey now stands at selling in less than a month, within a median of 30 days.

I’ll give you a clue. The county has a performing arts center that used to be an old movie theater. More than half a million people live crammed in this relatively small county. It’s one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the state. And yours truly was born and raised there.

It’s Union County.

Homes there are now selling the fastest. Comparatively, homes are selling statewide within a median of 43 days. That’s four days longer than just a month before. Nationwide, properties are on the market for a median of 52 days.

So how is your county doing during any holiday sluggishness? Scroll through and find out.

NJ counties and days homes took to sell in November

Union County loading...

Union County

30

Gloucester County Gloucester County (Gloucester County) loading...

Gloucester County

32

Burlington County (Canva) loading...

Burlington County

35

Canva Canva loading...

Passaic County

36

(Canva/Townsquare Media) (Canva/Townsquare Media) loading...

Camden County

36

Canva Canva loading...

Bergen County

38

Somerset County (Canva) (Canva) loading...

Somerset County

38

Middlesex County (Canva) (Canva) loading...

Middlesex County

40

Essex County Canva loading...

Essex County

40

Morris County (Canva) (Canva) loading...

Morris County

42

Canva Canva loading...

Sussex County

42

Mercer County Canva loading...

Mercer County

42

Canva Canva loading...

Hudson County

43

Warren County (Townsquare Media) Warren County (Townsquare Media) loading...

Warren County

45

Pixabay Pixabay loading...

Cumberland County

46

(Canva/Townsquare Media) (Canva/Townsquare Media) loading...

Atlantic County

48

Monmouth County (Google Maps) Monmouth County (Google Maps) loading...

Monmouth County

48

Ocean County loading...

Ocean County

49

Canva Canva loading...

Hunterdon County

49

(Canva/Townsquare Media) (Canva/Townsquare Media) loading...

Cape May County

61

Salem County Salem County loading...

Salem County

62

