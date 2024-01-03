Buckle in, buyers! Here’s where homes are selling fastest in NJ
Whether a buyer’s market or a seller’s market, conventionally things slow down a bit nearing the holidays. Even those desperately house hunting often want to back off and get some enjoyment in before resuming.
This year in New Jersey is no different. For the most part that is. Almost every county took more days on the market to sell in November than in the previous month of October according to realtor.com.
But one county and only one county in all of New Jersey now stands at selling in less than a month, within a median of 30 days.
I’ll give you a clue. The county has a performing arts center that used to be an old movie theater. More than half a million people live crammed in this relatively small county. It’s one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the state. And yours truly was born and raised there.
It’s Union County.
Homes there are now selling the fastest. Comparatively, homes are selling statewide within a median of 43 days. That’s four days longer than just a month before. Nationwide, properties are on the market for a median of 52 days.
So how is your county doing during any holiday sluggishness? Scroll through and find out.
NJ counties and days homes took to sell in November
Union County
30
Gloucester County
32
Burlington County
35
Passaic County
36
Camden County
36
Bergen County
38
Somerset County
38
Middlesex County
40
Essex County
40
Morris County
42
Sussex County
42
Mercer County
42
Hudson County
43
Warren County
45
Cumberland County
46
Atlantic County
48
Monmouth County
48
Ocean County
49
Hunterdon County
49
Cape May County
61
Salem County
62
