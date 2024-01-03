Buckle in, buyers! Here’s where homes are selling fastest in NJ

Buckle in, buyers! Here&#8217;s where homes are selling fastest in NJ

Feverpitched

Whether a buyer’s market or a seller’s market, conventionally things slow down a bit nearing the holidays. Even those desperately house hunting often want to back off and get some enjoyment in before resuming.

This year in New Jersey is no different. For the most part that is. Almost every county took more days on the market to sell in November than in the previous month of October according to realtor.com.

But one county and only one county in all of New Jersey now stands at selling in less than a month, within a median of 30 days.

I’ll give you a clue. The county has a performing arts center that used to be an old movie theater. More than half a million people live crammed in this relatively small county. It’s one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the state. And yours truly was born and raised there.

It’s Union County.

Homes there are now selling the fastest. Comparatively, homes are selling statewide within a median of 43 days. That’s four days longer than just a month before. Nationwide, properties are on the market for a median of 52 days.

So how is your county doing during any holiday sluggishness? Scroll through and find out.

NJ counties and days homes took to sell in November

Union County
30

Gloucester County (Gloucester County)
Gloucester County
32

(Canva)
Burlington County
35

Canva
Passaic County
36

(Canva/Townsquare Media)
Camden County
36

Canva
Bergen County
38

(Canva)
Somerset County
38

(Canva)
Middlesex County
40

Canva
Essex County
40

(Canva)
Morris County
42

Canva
Sussex County
42

Canva
Mercer County
42

Canva
Hudson County
43

Warren County (Townsquare Media)
Warren County
45

Pixabay
Cumberland County
46

(Canva/Townsquare Media)
Atlantic County
48

Monmouth County (Google Maps)
Monmouth County
48

Ocean County
49

Canva
Hunterdon County
49

(Canva/Townsquare Media)
Cape May County
61

Salem County
Salem County
62

