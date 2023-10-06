Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled concert dates for 2024

🎤 Rescheduled dates for Bruce Springsteen's 2023 shows have been announced

🎤 All the rescheduled shows are set for 2024

🎤 Tickets for the postponed shows are valid for the new dates

As promised, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 16 postponed U.S. tour dates from 2023 have been rescheduled and announced for 2024.

Rescheduled dates for Springsteen's Canada shows will be announced next week, but they will also take in 2024.

According to Bruce Springsteen's official website, all tickets for the postponed performances are valid for the newly announced dates. If you're looking for a refund, all that information is available through the official ticketing company for the specific date.

Late last month, The Boss announced that he would be postponing the rest of his 2023 tour dates so he could continue recovering from peptic ulcer disease, on his doctor's advice.

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Springsteen released a statement shortly after the news was announced. "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Rescheduled tour dates for Bruce Springsteen

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)

March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)

March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)

March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023)

April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)

April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023)

April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)

April 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023)

April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)

April 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023)

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (Sept. 12, 2023)

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023)

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023)

Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)

Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from Sept. 9, 2023)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom