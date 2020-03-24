Bruce, Bon Jovi & stars boost New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund

New Jersey called on 8 of its biggest celebrities to help boost the newly created New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito, Jon Bon Jovi, Steven Colbert, Carli Lloyd, Whoopi Goldberg and Charlie Puth all shared selfie-style videos to help promote the effort as introduced by first lady Tammy Murphy.

According to the foundation website, 100% of donations received online by NJPRF “will be used to fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front line of the pandemic.”

Watch the full launch video as posted on Youtube, below:

In addition to the well-known Jersey roots of Springsteen, Bon Jovi and Stewart, DeVito touts his Asbury Park heritage in the video montage shared by the fund, while giving shoutouts to fellow NJ-raised actors Jack Nicholson, Joe Pesci and Joe Piscopo.

Olympic gold medalist and soccer pro Lloyd is a hometown star from Delran, while pop star Puth is from Rumson.

Goldberg recently was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, as a West Orange resident and Colbert is a current resident of Montclair.

Nonprofit organizations will be able to apply for grants through the fund, using criteria and an online process expected to be posted to the website.

The fund is hosted by the Community Foundation of New Jersey, with First Lady Tammy Murphy as its founding chair, while Josh Weinreich is the Fund’s chief executive officer.

Stewart helps end the clip on a hopeful note, saying "We're going to come out of this stronger — end up having a slice on the boardwalk."

More from New Jersey 101.5: