Broke into North Bergen home and raped woman, cops say

NORTH BERGEN — Police say a 26-year-old man broke into a woman's apartment last month and raped her.

Oscar Juracan-Juracan, a township resident, was arrested Tuesday in Jersey City and charged in the May 25 incident.

Police say Juracan-Juracan broke into the 49-year-old woman's home on 4th Avenue. She told police that she woke up and was raped by the stranger. She called police that morning.

Juracan-Juracan was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threats, and a disorderly persons offense of simple assault.

Hudson County prosecutors will ask a judge to keep the suspect locked up pending trial.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .