🎤 Seaside Heights announces the return of Broadway Meets The Beach this summer

🎤 There will be three free live concert series featuring Broadway performers

🎤 All the shows are free and take place on the Franklin Avenue stage

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — One of the Ocean County borough's most iconic events returns for a fifth season this summer.

“Broadway Meets the Beach," sponsored by Keller Williams Properties and Keller Williams Preferred Properties, will feature three live concert series performances on Monday, June 26, Friday, July 14, and Friday, August 11 on the Franklin Avenue boardwalk stage in Seaside Heights.

Mayor Tony Vaz said this is one of his favorite events of the season when actors and performers from some of Broadway’s biggest musicals present their skills live, in person, and for free.

Talented performers from Phantom of the Opera, Nunsense, A Bronx Tale, Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia, Aladdin, and Harry Potter, to name a few, will be on hand.

Felipe Rose of The Village People (Borough of Seaside Heights) Felipe Rose of The Village People (Borough of Seaside Heights) loading...

On June 26, Felipe Rose of The Village People will lead everyone in the iconic YMCA dance, and Mayor Vaz, says he will be joining in, as well.

There will be a meet and greet with the performers, and prizes as well.

Broadway Meets The Beach (Borough of Seaside Heights) Broadway Meets The Beach (Borough of Seaside Heights) loading...

Vaz said he is a huge Broadway buff. He and his wife go to Broadway shows often.

“But for those people who never had the opportunity to go to Broadway, they’re seeing this in person and this might give them an enhancement to go to Broadway, to actually see these shows in a different type of venue,” Vaz said.

All the performances are free and take place at 6:30 p.m. They are about an hour and a half long. Vaz is encouraging families to attend, to see the shows, then visit the boardwalk for some food, rides, games, and other entertainment afterward.

Broadway Meets The Beach (Borough of Seaside Heights) Broadway Meets The Beach (Borough of Seaside Heights) loading...

“Having such incredible talent right here in Seaside Heights is something we are thrilled to offer to our visitors for free,” Vaz said.

Visit the Seaside Heights website for more details about “Broadway Meets the Beach.”

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom