BRIDGETON — An 11-year-old boy is recovering from gunshots to both legs early Sunday morning.

The boy was one of three children who left a residence on Falcon Street around 2 a.m. to check out a "disturbance" in a nearby alleyway, according to Bridgeton police. The gunshots struck the 11-year-old. The other two children were not injured.

The shooter ran off and no arrests have yet been made in the case.

Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari said the staff at Inspira Hospital where the boy was initially treated praised the action of the responding officers for saving the boy's life.

The boy was transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he is in stable condition.

The chief asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 856-451-0033 or submit information online at BPD.TIPS.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.