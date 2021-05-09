Brick woman, 78, killed in two-vehicle crash on Mother’s Day

BRICK — A township woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Mother's Day morning, according to police.

Nancy Penrod was riding with her husband, Terry Penrod, both 78, around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday heading north on Lanes Mill Road when their Dodge Caravan collided with a Toyota Camry traveling in the opposite direction, according to Brick Township Police.

Terry Penrod, who was driving the minivan, was treated for injuries at a local hospital, as was the 30-year-old Camry driver, Ashley Watkins, also of Brick.

Police said Nancy Penrod was not breathing when responding officers arrived at the crash site, between Greenwood Loop Road and Kirk Lane.

She was taken to Hackensack Meridian Hospital where she died a short time later.

St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Brick, where the Penrods are parishioners, posted to its Facebook page on Sunday that Terry Penrod had been treated for a deep cut to one of his legs and had received stitches to some head wounds.

Other church goers also shared their condolences for the family, including the Penrods' adult children and several grandchildren.

Any potential witnesses were asked to contact the Brick Township Police Traffic Safety Unit at 732-262-1140, or via email at trafficsafety@brickpd.com.

