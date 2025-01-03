🐟 Fishing expert site has a list of the top fishing cities in the country for 2025

Whether you’re an avid fisherman or a novice, or whether fishing is your profession or just a hobby, you may be happy to learn that one of the top fishing spots in the U.S. for 2025 is right here in New Jersey.

This is according to FishingBooker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips. For the seventh year in a row, the online site has ranked the best fishing cities, where these destinations offer anglers diverse fish species, beautiful scenery, and year-round fishing action.

Topping the list of the Best U.S. Fishing Cities for 2025 is Destin, Florida.

“The quality of fishing this small Floridian city offers is simply legendary. Destin has been an angling hub since its inception in the mid-19th century. And the waters of the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village” remain just as amazingly productive to this day,” according to FishingBooker.

But, believe it or not, a New Jersey town in the heart of Ocean County has made the top 12 list.

Ranking as the fifth Best U.S. Fishing City for 2025, according to the report, is Brick Township.

What is so great about Brick?

“Though technically not a city, Brick Township offers exceptional fishing opportunities that make it a standout destination,” FishingBooker reported.

The fishing in Brick is centered around fantastic Striper or Rockfish (as they’re known locally) catches. These waters are home to Striped Bass in both abundant numbers and impressive sizes, the report stated.

In addition, anglers can reel in a variety of other species in the waters off Brick Township including Tautog, Bluefish, Flounder, and Black Seabass, all found close to shore.

Farther into the Atlantic Ocean, Bluefin Tuna can be found in New Jersey waters from mid-spring to fall. During the summer, Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, Marlin, as well as Mako and Thresher sharks make their appearances.

“For those seeking a break from fishing, Point Pleasant Beach offers the Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, an oceanfront amusement park with rides, arcades, food stops, an aquarium, and more, making it a great destination, especially for families,” according to the report.

Galveston, Texas is the second best fishing city in the country for 2025, according to FishingBooker. Honolulu, Hawaii comes in third place followed by Virginia Beach, Virginia in fourth place.

Following Brick Township’s fifth-place status comes Biloxi, Mississippi, with Memphis, Tennessee, and Detroit, Michigan coming in sixth, seventh and eighth places, respectively.

Rounding out the top 12 fishing spots in the nation are Fort Collins, Colorado in 9th place, followed by Provo, Utah (10th), Spokane, Washington (11th), and San Diego, California (12th).

So grab your hooks, worms, and poles, and look no further than New Jersey for a great fishing experience.

