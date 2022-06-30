Shore town has alert system running after lightning killed NJ lifeguard

A lightning detection system was up and running at the beaches in one Shore town in time for the Fourth of July. It comes nearly a year after the death of a lifeguard during a quick-moving storm on another Ocean County beach.

Brick had the system installed on Monday and its first alert was that same day, Brick Mayor John Ducey said to New Jersey 101.5.

It detects lighting up to 20 miles away by the flash and the electrical currency wave that lightning puts off, according to Brick Township Director of Recreation Dan Santaniello.

part of the new lightning detection system in Brick (Brick Township) part of the new lightning detection system in Brick (Brick Township) loading...

The horns and strobe lights go off when lightning is 5 miles away, giving those on the beach time to seek shelter.

An all-clear horn will sound when no lightning has been detected within 20 miles for 30 minutes.

Last August, lightning unexpectedly struck in South Seaside Park in Berkeley, killing 19-year-old lifeguard Keith Pinto and leaving several others hurt.

Lifeguard Keith Pinto was killed by lightning in August 2021 (Berkley Township) Lifeguard Keith Pinto was killed by lightning in August 2021 (Berkley Township) loading...

Meanwhile, a 12:30 p.m. ceremony was planned for Friday afternoon to remember Keith Pinto at the 22nd Ave White Sands Beach in South Seaside Park.

“Keith died in the line of duty, with dignity and honor, watching over his beach. This ceremony will ensure he will never be forgotten,” Berkeley Township Mayor Carmen Amato said in announcing the event on Facebook.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Unbelievably Expensive Divorces