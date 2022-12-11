BRICK — A local man is in custody after taking out a knife in a Walmart and causing an evacuation, according to police.

An employee working at the Walmart in Brick noticed a person with a blade in the electronics section around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. Brick police said the store's Loss Prevention confirmed the man had the weapon and called the cops.

Officers responding to the store said they found David Brennan, 32, of Brick, holding a five-inch folding knife in a "threatening manner." A statement said that Brennan was "acting erratic and was ignoring their commands."

More cops came for backup and helped Walmart employees to evacuate the store. After about ten minutes of negotiating, Brennan began walking away from the officers. He was then forced to the ground and handcuffed.

Brennan will face weapons offenses and other charges, according to police. He was in police custody at a local hospital as of Saturday.

Shoppers were allowed back into the store around 15 minutes after they were evacuated.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

