Rampaging ex-husband shoots at cop and then himself, Brick, NJ cops say

🚨 A Brick resident's Ring doorbell alerted her that her ex-husband had broken into her house

🚨 Police said the man fired at a police vehicle before shooting himself

BRICK — A man fired a gun at a police officer and then shot himself in the head at his ex-wife's home Monday morning, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Brick police received a call from a 28-year-old woman who learned via her Ring doorbell system while at work that her former husband had broken into her home on Judy Court in Evergreen Woods Park, according to Billhimer.

When the woman arrived in the parking lot of her home the ex, Corey Johnson, 28, also of Brick, pulled his car in back of hers and blocked her in.

As a Brick police officer arrived Johnson got out of his car and fired a shot in the direction of the officer and hit the windshield of the police vehicle. Johnson then turned the weapon on himself and fired a single shot, according to Billhimer.

Johnson was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was in critical condition.

Prosecutors have not announced any charges against Johnson.

