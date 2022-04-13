Brick Fest Live — Lego festival makes its way to New Jersey

Whether you grew up building Legos, have ventured to Legoland, or you watched both seasons of “Lego Masters” because Will Arnett is absolutely hilarious, you’ll make a fun weekend out of Brick Fest Live. It’s a big Lego festival and the best part is it’s for all ages so load up the kids in the car, you’re going building.

Europe's Biggest LEGO Event Debuts In Glasgow Getty Images loading...

Brick Fest Live will feature interactive stage shows where you can watch the pros do their thing, life-size models of your favorite characters like Woody from Toy Story and Darth Vader from Star Wars, and you’ll be able to build your own Legos too.

You’ll be able to meet some of the contestants from the FOX show “Lego Masters” who will also be showcasing their own builds. And don’t forget about the shopping. There will be all kinds of Lego sets for you to purchase, even vintage ones, along with official Brick Fest Live merch.

One of the coolest things about this festival (as if it wasn't cool enough), you can help set a World Record by building your part of the Brick Fest Live’s Mystery Mosaic.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Brick Fest Live will be stopping at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison on April 23-24, 2022, and the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus on Dec 3-4, 2022. If you can’t make either of those dates, there is also a stop at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA Oct 15-16, 2022 and if you live closer to New York, you can head to the New York Hall of Science in Queens June 25-26, 2022.

For more information, visit the Brick Fest Live website HERE. Ticket information for the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison show is HERE. Tickets for the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus show will start pre-sale soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)