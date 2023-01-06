NJ man arrested for bike trail stabbing in Brick

BRICK — A 35-year-old Ocean County man has been charged with attempted murder and weapon offenses in connection with a stabbing at a bike trail entrance along Cherry Quay Road.

Harry Bray, of Manchester, was taken into custody without incident Thursday night.

During a routine check of the area on Thursday evening, a Brick officer spotted a vehicle with two flat tires in a parking lot.

A female victim was on the ground next to the vehicle, suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

The female was transported to a local hospital, where she is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

An investigation determined that Bray was responsible for the female's injuries, the prosecutor's office said.

Bray is lodged at Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing. He's been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

