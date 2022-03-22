BRANCHBURG — A township man has been arrested and charged in connection with two incidents involving motor vehicle thefts.

Nicholas Aiello is also charged with eluding and theft of a dangerous controlled substance.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, the 26-year-old stole a vehicle at a local restaurant on Feb. 24, and stole another at a local convenience store on March 15.

In both instances, the vehicles ended up crashing not long after being stolen.

According to police, when they were responding to the February theft, the suspect sped away from a responding officer who had his vehicle's lights and siren activated. The stolen vehicle was later found overturned in the retention drainage area located near the center of Flemington Circle.

An investigation by Branchburg and Flemington police identified Aiello as a person of interest. Also, an investigation uncovered that Aiello had taken a bottle of prescription pills from a Branchburg home.

When officers responded to the March incident, the stolen vehicle sped out of an officer's view but later crashed into the Station Road Bridge, officials say. The driver, identified as Aiello, was attempting to run from the area, but he complied when he was ordered to stop, and was taken into custody. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries related to the crash.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

