Boy, 7, killed by unlicensed driver in Egg Harbor City, cops say

EGG HARBOR CITY — A 7-year-old boy was stuck and killed Wednesday night as he crossed White Horse Pike with another child and woman.

A 2011 GMC Pickup truck traveling west, approaching Buffalo Avenue, stuck the woman and the boy about 8:40 p.m., according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

The woman was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division with life-threatening injuries. The second child was not injured.

The driver of the truck, Jorge Rodriguez, 30, was charged with third-degree causing a fatal crash while being an unlicensed driver and was issued a motor vehicle summons for being an unlicensed driver. He has been released from custody.

A Google street view shows there is no crosswalk at the intersection, which is near Lincoln Park and a shopping center. A Wawa, McDonald's and Rite Aid are within walking distance.

Tyner asked any witnesses to the crash to call Egg City Police Department at 609-965-2901 or the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit at 609-909-7800.

