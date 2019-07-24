Booker says on TV he wants to punch Trump — who Jersey would hit

Call it "Presidential smackdown," New Jersey Senator and presidential hopeful Cory Booker appearing on NBC's "Late Night" tells Seth Meyer that sometimes he wants to punch President Donald Trump.

“My testosterone makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly out-of-shape man that he is.” He goes on to then transfer the blame to the president, saying "That's his tactics, and you don't beat a bully like him fighting him on his tactics, on his terms using his turf, He's the body shamer, he's the guy trying to drag people into the gutter."

But wait! I do not remember the president anywhere saying or tweeting that he would like to punch Cory Booker in the face. But I guess now it's come to this. So with that in mind, I asked, given the choice, and a big giant inflated boxing glove, who would you rather hit?

Scott Alexander Johnson - "I’d like to do more than punch Booker in the face! I’d like to open a whole case of whoop @$$"

Chris Curtis - "If Gilda was alive today doing Emily Catella: 'What's all this about punching Bookers.' Bookers have difficult jobs arranging concerts, shows and sporting events..."

Hershel Horn - "Trump...even Booker makes more sense to me

Lori Berry - "I doubt Booker even knows what testosterone is!"

Diane Onuschak Stubits - "That is the problem with Booker, always resorting to violence...a typical, angry liberal."

Margaret Pizzolongo - "Booker, teaching the public about bullying. Way to go a$$hat. Violence"

Paula Lamme - "My, my the violent talk from someone who aspires to be our president! What will he do with those other crazy-ass world leaders ? Start a war? Anger management, Corey."

Raymond Steven Bibbo - "Spartacus is all talk and No action!"

Jason Vincent - "I'd pay for to watch that fight."

Kristina Trappanese - "My X."

Mayble Last Booker, Booker, nad and Booker again

Lori Spagnuolo McElroy - "TRUMP !!!!!!!!!"

Eric Jensen - "I’ve got two fists; I’ll punch both of them!"

