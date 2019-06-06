Booker interrupts presidential campaign to find lost dog

If the presidential campaign doesn't work out for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, could he try running for dog catcher?

New Jersey's junior senator took to Twitter on Wednesday to help two of his staffers who lost their dog Gumbo in Atlanta. It's not the politician's first time looking for a lost pooch.

The Democratic presidential candidate posted a video on Wednesday making a plea to help find the black and white pit bull-boxer mix that got lost in the southwest section of Atlanta.

The leaflet Booker held up said that there is a "generous reward" being offered for Gumbo's return.

"We are really all caring very much about getting this dog back. It's a member of the family and we're very worried," Booker said in the video.

He did not identify his staff members who own Gumbo.

An email address was also set up to receive information about Gumbo: FindGumbo@gmail.com

The junior senator from New Jersey rescued a dog named Cha Cha from the cold in 2013 after ABC 7 Eyewitness News reporter Toni Yates tweeted at Booker for help.

"I'll head up myself & investigate," Booker responded in a tweet. Booker found the dog and put it in a police car and told the owners it was "unacceptable" to keep a dog outside in such extreme temperatures.

