Book your YMCA summer camp spot before it’s too late

Summer seems like it’s far away, but it will be here before you know it; parents will be scrambling to find a summer camp for their little angels as one by one the camps fill up.

Facing unprecedented demand for its summer camps The Meadowlands Area YMCA is partnering with Field Station: Dinosaurs in Leonia to bring 60 additional registrations and two full weeks of programming to the Y’s summer camp calendar. YMCA campers at Field Station will experience a full range of dinosaur educational experiences including fossil digs, a paleontology laboratory, along with live music and shows with over 30 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

Adding Field Station Dinosaurs as a summer camp partner as well as other offsites was not only a response to the increase in demand, but also our commitment to providing a wide array of enrichment programs to help children learn in a fun way during the summer months away from school,” said Andrea Fernandez, Senior Child Care Director at the Meadowlands YMCA. “Our camps provide opportunities for kids to make lifelong memories, build self-confidence, independence and friendships that will last a lifetime.

Along with Field Station, the Y also added two additional off-site locations in two other counties. Attendance at its summer camp open house was up 35% compared to last year, which was also held earlier to satisfy parents’ early inquiries. In 2022, it took the Y until April to fill the same about of spots compared to just a month and a half in 2023.

In other words, if you’ve been thinking about booking a spot at the Y, you better hurry up; 286 of the 400 spots are already filled.

To register, go here.

