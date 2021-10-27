This sounds like a fun event, especially for kids: the Cape May County Zoo is hosting Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Cape May County Park, in Cape May Court House.

According to the zoo, “Sponsored by the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, this event is free and open to the public. Visitors of all ages are invited to wear a costume to this fun family event, which includes activities for the kids, craft station, games, candy, entertainment, animals, inflatable obstacle course, pirate ship and more.”

The costume contest registration begins at 10 with the contest itself taking place at 11. An awards presentation will take place following the contest.

The Cape May Dancers will perform at 12:00 p.m. with a live animal presentation. following. Master DJ & Sound will be rocking the event with some special Halloween tunes

There will also be special Halloween animal enrichment presentations throughout the zoo.

While we’re talking about the zoo and costumes, there will also be a special Princess and Pirate Day at the zoo on Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Visitors of all ages are invited to wear their best dress up apparel to this fun family event, which includes activities for the kids, craft station, games, entertainment, animals, inflatable pirate ship and more.

Coronation ceremonies and Disney Trivia will be held by your favorite princesses along with Kaptain Kristian, the cleverest pirate, and his crew, to entertain young and old.

Admission for the special events is the same as it is every day: free!

