Bomb threat closes Cove Beach in Brigantine on Saturday morning

Brigantine beach via NJBeachCams.com on July 5, 2019.

BRIGANTINE — Police evacuated the Cove Beach in Brigantine late Saturday morning after a report of a bomb threat.

Municipal officials said one of the beach permit checkers found a note Saturday morning that claimed that an improvised explosive device had been left somewhere on the beach. The Atlantic County bomb squad was notified.

At about 11:30 a.m., police asked everyone to stay away from the Cove Beach until further notice.

Mayor Andy Simpson told the Press of Atlantic City that he hoped the threat was a hoax.

Other neighboring beaches, however, did not seem to be affected.

